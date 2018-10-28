MIST GEARS Shares Premiere Dates For Its Game, Novel And Manga Series

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from Shueisha has announced the premiere dates for Mist Gears, a project launching a video game, novel and manga series. Alim, tri-Ace and Shueisha partner up to develop this multimedia task.



Yoichi Amano draws the illustrations for the manga series titled Mist Gears Blast. This manga debuted on the Shonen Jump+ app and website. The novel is titled Mist Gears Ghost and is published by Jump j Books, it is out right now in both physical and digital version. The video game is titled Mist Gears and will be out in November for both iOS and Android devices.



Hajime Tanaka is in charge of developing the scenarios and writing the story for both the manga and novel. Yoichi Amano performs the character designs and draws the art on the novel. The video game is described as an "environment RPG" and lets players explore a world engulfed in Mist. The mist will play a huge part in this game, as you can tell by the name of the project.