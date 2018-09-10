MOB PSYCHO 100 II Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual

The official Mob Psycho 100 website has shared yet another key visual for the upcoming season of the strong psychic. The image itself does not reveal much about the season of story details since its just Arataka Reigen sitting by himself and apparently celebrating his or a birthday by himself.



The second season is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.



Mob Psycho 100 II has a release date of January 2019, it's produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.