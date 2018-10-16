MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Anime Film Shares New Promotional Video And Additional Cast
The official GundamInfo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 56 second trailer for the upcoming movie, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative). The trailer gives a tease of the story or the plot the movie will follow, we get to see various Gundams in action as well as the relationships that will take center and focus.
Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, has released a new promotional video and additional cast. Here is more information on the movie.
The additional cast is the following: Yuichiro Umehara, Ayumi Fujimura, Makoto Furukawa, Tomoko Shiota, Masaki Terasoma, Kazuya Nakai, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Takanori Hoshino, Setsuji Sato, Wataru Komada, Yuki Arai, Takahiro Shimada, Naoki Tamanoi and Naho Yokomizo. They will be joining the previous cast of: Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal, Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele and Junya Enoki as Jona Basta.
The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. There has been no opening or ending revealed yet, the producers are Sotsu and Shochiku and the movie has a release date of November 30, 2018.
U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box."
Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered.
The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten.
However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex.
