MONSTER GIRL DOCTOR: Release Date Officially Revealed For Anime

The doctor is in! Monster Musume spin-off Monster Girl Doctor has finally announced the series premiere date! Hit the jump to find out when, this summer, to tune in for the show's debut!

It isn't easy being a doctor; it's even more complicated when taking care of animals. However, nothing is more complicated than being a doctor for Monsters! Monster Girl Doctor follows the story of Dr.Glenn, a doctor who, with the help of his assistant Sapphee, aids the monsters that come to visit with all manner of problems.

The story was initially told in a light novel series by Yoshino Origuchi and released in 2016. Two years later, Origuchi adapted the light novels as a manga that published in the pages of Tokuma Shoten's Comic Ryu Web. The series acts as apart of the Monster Musume franchise.

In 2019, an announcement came from Bandai Namco Arts, that the series would be getting an anime release by Avro Animation! The director of the series is Yoshiaka Iwakasi, along with writer Hideki Shirane. The new anime, from the very little that has been revealed, shows that it will have all of the whimsy of the Monster Musume series; while being very colorful and entertaining.

In a recent reveal, through the series website, a release date has been set! As of now, the series is set for a July release, in Japan, A tweet has also been made that gives an in-depth list of the air dates. Make sure to check them out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!