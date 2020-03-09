MORIARTY THE PATRIOT: Sherlock Holmes Spin-off Anime Announces Release Date With New Video

A brand new video for the upcoming anime series Moriarty the Patriot reveals the show's official release date. Hit the jump to see when the new mystery series will hit the small screen!

The world of Sherlock Holmes has always been open to different interpretations and perspectives since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle debuted the universe so many decades ago. One of the outlets that perhaps, no one expected, however, has to have been the world of manga and anime.

Moriarty the Patriot is a manga series that was created by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi, and began publishing in 2016, within the pages of Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine; and told the story of Sherlock's main antagonist James Moriarty and his exploits to rid his home of the strict classicism found in England. Since its release, the manga has been a great hit and has even spawned an upcoming anime!

Developed at Production I.G., the new series is setting up what looks to be a visually stunning world of mystery that, until very recently, had no release date set. Thankfully, following a recent announcement, a brand new trailer was released that showed off some of the animations along with the series premiere date.

It looks like it is time yet again to enter the world of Sherlock Holmes with Moriarty the Patriot! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series, and don't forget to check out the new trailer below!





The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.



Moriarty, the Patriot, will premiere in Japan on October 11th!