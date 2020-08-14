MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU CLIMAX: New English Dub Announced To Stream On HIDIVE

The English dub of the hit romantic comedy series, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , is making its way to the HIDIVE streaming service! Hit the jump to learn more about the announcement!

Last April saw the release of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, which is the final season in the romantic comedy series that is based on Wataru Watari's light novel series My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected.

The light novel series initially premiered around 2011 and ran for 17 volumes and managed to spawn a manga series that following year that is still in publication. Following the printed releases, an anime series began in 2013 by Brain's Base titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

After the success of the first season, Studio Feel took the reigns and created season 2 of the series My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! Then with the release of the climactic final season, this past April, fans were convinced d that was it for the franchise. However, a recent announcement has revealed that the series will be airing its English Dub on the HIDIVE streaming service!

With an August release, will you be catching the dub? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?



My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will begin airing its English dub on HIDIVE on August 20th!