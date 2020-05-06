MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU CLIMAX: New Video Revealed For Anime's Third Season

The third season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is finally on its way! In order to build hype for the newest outing, a brand new trailer has just been released. Read on for the full details!

High school student, Hachiman Hikigaya is perhaps, too cynical for his good. After turning in a paper where he believes the concept of youth is a joke, he is sent to be in a service group for kids who have issues in their lives. Now, Hachiman is forced to approach a situation he doesn't want to be in with a newfound optimism. Will the experience kill him? Or will he perhaps discover new aspects of his emotions he never knew existed? While the premise of Wataru Watari's My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, it is unique; it gathered a loyal fanbase after its release in 2011. The series even spawned its anime!

The anime adaption, titled, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, is the third season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. The first season released in 2013 and had been running ever since. The series has been streaming on Crunchyroll but will have a dubbed release in North America later this year, thanks to Sentai Filmworks. As of now, fans are gearing up for the release of the third season.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be helmed by Kei Oikawa (Hinamatsuri). Scripts will is to be overseen by Keiichiro Ochii (Hinamatsuri); this duo, along with many others, will be lending their talents to bringing the third season to life, while the voice cast will be returning for the new season. Recently, a brand new video has for the new season, with brand new footage.

Are you excited for the new season? Planning on catching up on the first two seasons before the premiere? Check out the trailer below and be sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be released on July 9th!