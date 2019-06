Netflix's MAGIC THE GATHERING Anime Series Has Been Officially Announced

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo to make a Magic: The Gathering anime series and this teaser of Chandra has me asking QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/vljlEtl0Mq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 3, 2019

The team at Netflix has officially announced a brand-new anime series – produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the renowned director duo responsible for Marvel Studios' juggernauts Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – based on the world-famous Magic: The Gathering card game." Wizards of the Coast President Chris Cocks said. "."” Head of Anime Programming at Netflix John Derderian added. "."The upcoming series will be written and produced by Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (The Tick, Agent Carter) – and while Magic: The Gathering will be overseen by the team at Wizards of the Coast, the writers will reportedly be able to take the series in a completely unique and never-before-seen direction. Netflix has not determined its episode order yet.