New CODE VEIN Story Trailer Has Just Been Released
Bandai Namco recently released a brand new story trailer for their upcoming action RPG called Code Vein. Many in the gaming community has drawn comparisons between that of Code Vein to the Dark Souls franchise because of the particular in-game mechanics seen so far with gameplay. Code Vein is currently slated for an early 2018 release window, though no concrete date has been set. It is currently a PlayStation 4 only exclusive.
Get an even closer look into the dark and morbid storyline for the upcoming anime-style role-playing game with this new trailer of Code Vein!
The latest inside look at the story of the game comes courtesy of the Tokyo Game Show that is currently ongoing. Code Vein is a third-person action game is an incredibly dark narrative that centers around a group of people with a thirst for blood called the Revenant.
Here is the official story trailer of Code Vein for your viewing pleasure!
Code Vein Synopsis: Code Vein is a third-person action game is an incredibly dark narrative that centers around a group of people with a thirst for blood called the Revenant living in a hidden society called Vein. “Blessed” with gifts of power, these Revenants exchanged their memories of who and what they for strength, even if it means an unquenchable thirst for blood. This gritty story also shares the sinister tale of those Revenants who truly gave into the darkness that the blood brings causing them to become ghouls with nothing but the hunger called the Lost.
In Code Vein the player will be going up against the tyrannical Queen that seeks to completely control allocation of blood resources. The latest trailer gives an up close and personal look at some of the starring characters, as well as what to expect from future boss fights and enemies!
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for this game to come out? Are you familiar with the franchise? Are you going to be buying it when it comes out? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below!
