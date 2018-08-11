NISEKOI Live-Action Film Shares New Promotional Video

The live-action adaptation of author Naoshi Komi's manga series, Nisekoi: False Love, has shared a new promotional video. Here is more information on the upcoming film.

The official Toho YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the live-action adaptation of the manga series written and drawn by Naoshi Komi. The video has several scenes that show what type of comedy the film will be taking as well as the relationships between the characters.



The film is directed by Hayato Kawai, Shota Koyama/Noriaki Sugihara write the script and stars the following actors: Kento Nakajima as Raku Ichijo, Ayami Nakajo Ayami Nakajo, Natsumi Ikema as Kosaki Onodera, Haruka Shimazaki as Marika Tachibana, Kaede Aono as Seshiro Tsugumi and Yuta Kishi as Shu Maiko.



Yu Takami produces the music and the production companies are Working Title Films and FINE Entertainment. The film has a December 21, 2018 release date in Japan. The manga series that inspired this film ran from November 7, 2011 to August 8, 2016 and has 25 volumes with 229 chapters in total. Shounen Jump (Weekly) did the serialization.





