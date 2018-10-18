PENGUIN HIGHWAY Anime Film Releases Blu-ray & DVD On January 2019
The official Penguin Highway website lists three editions fans can buy: the Blu-ray Collector's Edition, Blu-ray Standard Edition and DVD Standard Edition. These products include benefits depending on what site they are purchased from. Toho animation, HMV, Amazon and Tsutaya Records all offer different bonuses.
Studio Colorido's fantasy sci-fi anime film, Penguin Highway, will release its Blu-ray and DVD on January 30, 2019. Here is more information on the movie.
The Blu-ray Collector's Edition contains a main disk and a bonus disc. This set has a price tag of 8,800 yen. The main disk in the set has the main film and bonus footage, the bonus disc has a cast interview picture and an event collection.
The Blu-ray Standard Edition has one disc containing the movie plus some image benefits. It is 1080p with a 16:9 widescreen and all the audio is, of course, in Japanese. This edition has a price tag of 4,800 yen and it has a privilege that hasn't been revealed yet.
The DVD Standard Edition has the full 118 minute movie but it does not count with the same quality the Blu-rays have. This edition contains the same things the Blu-ray Standard has but in lower quality. These DVD and Blu-ray sets will available on January 30, 2019.
