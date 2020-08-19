PERSONA5 the Animation Heads to Funimation with English Dub

The anime adaption of video game Persona5 is getting a English dub featuring the cast of the game. The dub will be exclusive to Funimation starting August 18th.

Get ready Persona5 fans to re-experience the Phantom Thieves story in Persona5 the Animation on Funimation. Starting August 18th, the streaming service is offering viewers to watch the show with the original English cast from the game as they reprise their roles.

The anime adaptation first released in April, 2018 on sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu, but only as subbed with the Japanese voice actors. Now, Funimation members can binge the all 26 episodes in either subbed or dubbed without a week to week wait.

Cloverworks & Aniplex of America handled the anime adaptation of the original Persona5 game that was released in 2015 for PS5. Other games in the Persona series had adaptations developed by 1-A Pictures; Persona: Trinity Soul, four films based on Persona 3 (Spring of Birth, Midsummer Knight's Dream, Falling Down, Winter of Rebirth), and Persona 4 the Golden Animation, while Studio AIC A.S.T.A.worked Persona 4 the Animation.

There is no word on if Persona 5 Royal or Persona Q2 will receive an anime adaption of any sort.