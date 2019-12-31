PET: Brand New Anime's Opening Video Trailer Streamed

A new upcoming, mind bending anime titled Pet, has released a new video that showcases the brand new opening. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Pet tells the story of psychics who are able to dive int oteh mind of anyone and change memories at their will. This manga series was created by Ranjou Miyake and had recently announced its brand new anime adaptation of the trippy series. Some trailers have been released over time and now, a new video showcasing the opening video has been released. Make sure to check it out below!







The OP is titled "An Aquarium Where Butterflies Fly" and will be performed by TK from Ling tosite Sigure. Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Pet premiers, in Japan, on January 6, 2020!

