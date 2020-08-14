PRINCESS CONNECT! RE:DIVE Reveals That A Second Season To The Anime Is On Its Way

Following the massive success of the show's first season, Princess Connect! Re:Dive is officially continuing its story with another season! Hit the jump to see the new promo video!

Initially beginning as a mobile game, Cygames launched the Princess Connect! title in 2016. Since then, the title has spawned a sequel and has even ventured into the world of print and television!

Cycomics is a free manga service by Cygames that contains a manga adaption of the games that has wEshica /Shōgo as the artist, and Asahiro Kakashi will be handling the story. Recently, a brand new anime series based on the game was also released this past April titled Princess Connect! Re:Dive.

The anime is based on the game and features a protagonist who wakes up in another world where he meets a small group of young ladies who help him solve a mystery in a world that he doesn't fully understand. Released by Cygames Pictures, the title was such a success that during a recent live stream event called " Princess Connect! Re:Dive 2.5 Shūnen Chokuzen Nama Hōsō!" a second season to the series was officially greenlit!

As of now, there is no official release date for the second season, but fans can expect work on the season to begin soon. Until then, make sure to check out the brand new promo video for season 2 and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!





In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.



Princess Connect! Re:Dive season one is out now, and season two is coming soon!