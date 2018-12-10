PROMARE Anime Film Reveals New Promotional Video And Official Release Date

The official Promare Movie website has shared a new trailer for the upcoming action movie, listed more of its staff and gave an approximate release date. The original anime film by Trigger and XFlag will be screened in theaters in 2019 and the companies have released this new video to show fans what they can expect from the movie.



The trailer is 44 seconds long and it gives various shots of the film's protagonists, the different settings they will visit and it also lists members of the staff who are bringing the project to life. There are currently two posters for the movie, one where the main character is front and center holding his weapon while the city and an antagonists are in the background and the other poster looks like early designs with signatures from the staff.



Hiroyuki Imaishi is directing the movie, Kazuki Nakashim writes the script, Shigeto Koyama is under character design, Tomotaka Kubo is the background art director, Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music, Masashi Ichifuru designed the logo, Trigger is animating the project and XFLAG is producing it.









