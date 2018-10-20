 RAINY COCOA: SIDE G Anime Series Will Premiere In January 2019
Studio EMT's upcoming fifth season of the slice of life comedy anime series, Rainy Cocoa, will premiere in January 2019. Here is more information on the series.

The official Rainy Cocoa website has shared that the fifth season of the slice of life anime series will premiere in January 2019. The site posted a new key visual and also lists some of the voice acting staff working on the project.

We know the following voice actors are involved but do not know the characters they are playing: Eriko Matsui, Miharu Hanai, CHiaki Omigawa, Nichika Ohmori, Hara Natsuko, Marina Yamada, Aina Suzuki and Ryou Horikawa.

The previous season, season 4, aired from October 2017 to December 2017 and had a total of 12 episodes. The same animation studio, EMT, worked on it. The main voice actors were: Yuugo Satou as Nozomu Tokura, Hiro Shimono as Aoi Tokura, Mamoru Miyano as Ryouta Sakuragi and Hikaru Midorikawa as Keiichi Iwase.
