REINCARNATED AS A SWORD Finds North American Licensor In Seven Seas Entertainment
Novel and manga licensor Seven Seas Entertainment has announced the license acquisition of authors Yuu Tanaka and Llo's isekai fantasy light novel series Reincarnated as a Sword. The story revolves around an otaku reborn as a weapon, in this case a sword, for a cat girl. Just as the title of the project suggests, this story is quite literal.
Seven Seas describes the story:
When a 30-year-old salaryman and games enthusiast is suddenly killed in a car accident, he finds himself reborn into a fantasy world…but in the form of a sword! Now he’s in search of a beautiful woman to wield him, and a cat girl named Fran might be the exact adventuring partner he needs.
The company will publish the light novel series in both print and digital format in single volume editions. The digital edition will have an early release, with no date specified and the print version will be out on August 6, 2019 with a price tag of $13.99.
Tomoo Maruyama draws the illustrations and Yuu Tanaka writes the story. The manga has been serialized by Denshi Birz since December 9, 2016 and has 4 volumes out right now. The manga series is adapting the original light novel series.
The light novel is written by Yuu Tanaka and has been publishing since 2016 with 6 volumes out right now. GC Novels and Micro Magazine have published the series with new content releasing every 34.5 days.
When I noticed it, I was in a different world.
I had become a sword… what, I don’t get it! The place I woke up was a great plain crowded with monsters. I fly in search of a partner (women only) to be equipped with. Magic stone? I get the skills I absorb? This has become fun! Hyahha, give me magic stones! Yes, that was a joke. But I’ll take a magic stone.
This is how I became a sword and went to another world, a story of an ordinary minor character otaku.
Reincarnated as a Sword's Volume 1 is out on August 6
