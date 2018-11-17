RESTAURANT TO ANOTHER WORLD Light Novel Series Has Been Licensed By Seven Seas Entertainment

Author Junpei Inuzuka's fantasy light novel series, Restaurant to Another World , has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment. The company will be in charge of distributing the project.

Distributor Seven Seas Entertainment has announced that it has acquired the license to Junpei Inuzuka and Katsumi Enami's fantasy light novel series Restaurant to Another World. Their first volume will be out both in physical and digital form on June 18, 2019. Here is the official description of the story from Seven Seas itself:

“Western Cuisine Nekoya” seems like a typical restaurant on the outside, but it hides an amazing secret: on Saturdays, portals to another world appear that allow all manner of unearthly creatures to sit down for a nice meal. Elves, dragons, or anyone else who wants to sample our world's cuisine is welcome to partake before returning to their world, sated and ready for their next quest. This lovely light novel series, never before published in English, celebrates even the simplest of our foods as fantastical adventures in fine dining. Bon appétit!

The light novel series has been publishing since February 28, 2015 and has 4 volumes out right now. The manga series started publishing on November 18, 2016 and has 3 volumes out. Takaaki Kugatasu illustrates it, Square Enix publishes it and Crunchyroll publishes it digitally in English. The anime series is directed and written by Masato Jinbo, Silver Link animates it and it ran from July 3, 2017 to September 18, 2017 with 12 episodes. Funimation aired a simuldub and Crunchyroll a simulcast.