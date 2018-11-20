REVISIONS Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members
The official revisions.jp website has shared three new voice actors and their characters joining the upcoming anime series Revisions. The anime will get a worldwide distribution via Netflix. The three new characters appearing in the show and their respective voice actors are the following:
Chiharu Isurugi - Youko Hikasa
Mukyu Isurugi - Yukari Tamura
Nicholas Sato - Houchuu Otsuka
Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Takashi Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima, Umiko Komatsu as Miro, Shimaki Nobunaga as Steiner, Yi Takahashi as ZhangDew, Iwami Maika as Akira Karuwa and Saito Morimoto as Asano.
The series has as January 2019 release date and Fuji TV is producing it. The show is also getting a light novel adaptation. Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.
