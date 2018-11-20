REVISIONS Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members

Studio Shirogumi's upcoming action sci-fi mecha anime series, Revisions , has shared new characters joining the show and their respective voice actors. Here is more information.

The official revisions.jp website has shared three new voice actors and their characters joining the upcoming anime series Revisions. The anime will get a worldwide distribution via Netflix. The three new characters appearing in the show and their respective voice actors are the following:

Chiharu Isurugi - Youko Hikasa

Mukyu Isurugi - Yukari Tamura

Nicholas Sato - Houchuu Otsuka



Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Takashi Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima, Umiko Komatsu as Miro, Shimaki Nobunaga as Steiner, Yi Takahashi as ZhangDew, Iwami Maika as Akira Karuwa and Saito Morimoto as Asano.