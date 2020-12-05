REVUE STARLIGHT: New Film Announces Delay Due To COVID-19

The newest Revue Starlight compilation film has announced that there will be a bit of a delay for its release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump for more info!

Back in 2017, the company Bushiroad, annouced a new live concert and anime project called Shogo Kageki Revue Starlight: The LIVE. The live show acted as both a msical and live concert and was a major hit among fans. The second half of te project, the anime, is where things really started to kick off. The 12 episode anime did so well that it wasn't long its finale, that a spin-off series was release, Shojo Konto All Starlight, which is still in development.

After its success on screen, the series then took its next steps by creating a new manga series. In 2018, Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura released Shojo Kagaki Revue Starlight Overture. The series was released in the pages of Kadokawa's Dengeki G's Comic magazine. The series has also spawned other manga spin-offs, a mobile game and an new stage musical, coming this year. As of now, a new compilation film has been slated to release; however, the current pandemic has changed things a bit.

Recently, the website to the upcoming film, Shojo Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo had announced that its current release date has been forced to be pushed back. The film tells the story of two friends who train and compete to be apart of the musical revue troupe, Starlight; after receiving an invitation to audition. The film was originally slated to release in May 29th and now, due to COVID-19, the film has been pushed back to a later date. As of now no date has been set for release but when one is decided, it will be announced.





