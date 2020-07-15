REVUE STARLIGHT: New Release Date Confirmed Following Delay Due To COVID-19

Following a lengthy delay due to COVID-19, a new date has been set for the upcoming compilation film Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo . Hit the up to see the new trailer and release date!

A few years ago, Bushiroad launched an endeavor that involved live concerts and an anime series titled Shogo Kageki Revue Starlight: The LIVE. Following the massively successful live performance, an anime was fast-tracked into production.

The anime added more fuel to the fire as more fans of the series began to grow, and a demand for a spin-off grew in tandem. Following the completion of the original anime Shojo Konto All Starlight started to be produced. As of this moment, the series is still in development.

Recently, a new compilation film titled Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo was set to release, this past May. Sadly, as the COVID-19 outbreak began to spread, multiple projects were put on an indefinite hiatus, including the compilation film.

Thankfully, it looks like the wait is finally over as it appears the official website for the franchise has finally given an August release for the new film! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments, and don't forget to check out the announcement trailer below!





After receiving a mysterious invitation to audition for a coveted spot with, Starlight, a popular musical revue troupe, star-struck contestants begin honing their talents and competing against each other for a chance of a lifetime. Among the hopefuls are childhood friends, Karen and Hikari, who once promised each other that they would take the stage together. With each contender working tirelessly hard to win, it's the girls' passionate dedication to their lifelong dream that'll truly transform their performances as the curtains rise.



Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo is coming to theaters, in Japan, on August 7th!