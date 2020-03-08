RIDE YOUR WAVE: Brand New English Dub Clip Released For Film

The visually stunning love story, Ride Your Wave , is coming to home video this August. Hit the jump to see the new English dubbed clip ahead of the release!

Love can come in all shapes and sizes, but it hasn't ever been proven to come in different states of the matter until the release of Masaaki Yuasa's Ride Your Wave. Initially released last year, in Japan, the film tells the story of a woman who lost someone she loved but has the blessing of still being able to communicate with him through water, after singing the song they shared.

Created at the Science SARU studio, the film's stunning animation and heartfelt story earned it multiple awards and accolades. One of the most significant awards the film received was at the Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards for Best Animated Film.

Following a special western release, thanks to GKIDS and Fathom Events, the film is primed for a home video release in the west. With GKIDS and Shout! Factory, the Blu-ray/DVD and Digital release of the film, is on its way for a summer release! With the film, there will be an included English dub and booklet with a statement by Yuasa.

To announce the release, a new English dubbed clip began streaming. Make sure to check it out below!





Hinako is a surf-loving college student who has just moved to a small seaside town. When a sudden fire breaks out at her apartment building, she is rescued by Minato, a handsome firefighter, and the two soon fall in love. Just as they become inseparable, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Hinako is so distraught that she can no longer even look at the ocean, but one day she sings a song that reminds her of their time together, and Minato appears in the water. From then on, she can summon him in any watery surface as soon as she sings their song, but can the two really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for Minato's sudden reappearance?



Ride Your Wave will release on Blu-ray/DVD and Digital on August 4th!