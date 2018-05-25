RILAKKUMA AND KAORU Teaser Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere
Rilakkuma, a beloved bear that comes straight out of Japan, will be coming to Netflix as early as spring of next year! The series has been created to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of the character and will chronicle the unsee everyday shenanigans of Rilakkuma and friends. One of the exciting pulls for this series is it will be created entirely in stop motion! To help gear up the fans for the new series, a new visual and teaser has been released that can be viewed below!
The visual shows Rilakkuma and his friends Korilakkuma and Kiiroitori walking with a new character named Kaoru, Rilakkuma's roommate, in a cherry blossom trail. Excited for the new series? Rilakkuma and Kaoru is coming to Netflix spring 2019!
https://s31.postimg.cc/6q7fv26p7/rila_body.jpg />
