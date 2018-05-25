Other Headlines Pictures

RILAKKUMA AND KAORU Teaser Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere

RILAKKUMA AND KAORU Teaser Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere

One of Japan's most beloved bears, Rilakkuma, will be joining the Netflix ranks stop motion! Hit the jump for the newest teaser and key visual!

marvelfreek94 | 5/25/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.otakumode.com
Rilakkuma, a beloved bear that comes straight out of Japan, will be coming to Netflix as early as spring of next year! The series has been created to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of the character and will chronicle the unsee everyday shenanigans of Rilakkuma and friends. One of the exciting pulls for this series is it will be created entirely in stop motion! To help gear up the fans for the new series, a new visual and teaser has been released that can be viewed below!

The visual shows Rilakkuma and his friends Korilakkuma and Kiiroitori walking with a new character named Kaoru, Rilakkuma's roommate, in a cherry blossom trail. Excited for the new series? Rilakkuma and Kaoru is coming to Netflix spring 2019!

https://s31.postimg.cc/6q7fv26p7/rila_body.jpg />


DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...