Rooster Teeth Partners With DC Entertainment For Comic Books Based On RWBY & Their Upcoming Series GEN:LOCK
During Rooster Teeth's panel at New York Comic-Con it was announced that both RWBY and gen:LOCK are to be adapted into comic books by none other than DC Comics. A series of comics based on each anime-inspired series will debut next year. October 27th, 2018 will see the return of RWBY with Volume 6, though gen:LOCK will premiere on January 27th of next year - as was revealed during the panel.
Rooster Teeth have announced a partnership with DC Entertainment which will see the publishing of comic books based on their series RWBY and gen:LOCK. Hit the jump...
gen:LOCK is Rooster Teeth's upcoming animated series which is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots. Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents: Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).
RWBY is centered around the four members of Team RWBY – Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long. The series follows their meeting and training at Beacon Academy, a prestigious school for training Huntsmen and Huntresses, warriors who defend the world from evil. Created by the late Monty Oum, it stars talent from Rooster Teeth such as: Lindsay Jones, Barbara Dunkelman, Kara Eberle, and Arryn Zech.
What do you think of the partnership between Rooster Teeth and DC? Would you be interested in RWBY or gen:LOCK comic books?
gen:LOCK is set to premiere on January 27th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]