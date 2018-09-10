Rooster Teeth Partners With DC Entertainment For Comic Books Based On RWBY & Their Upcoming Series GEN:LOCK

Rooster Teeth have announced a partnership with DC Entertainment which will see the publishing of comic books based on their series RWBY and gen:LOCK . Hit the jump...

During Rooster Teeth's panel at New York Comic-Con, it was announced that both RWBY and gen:LOCK are to be adapted into comic books by none other than DC Comics. A series of comics based on each anime-inspired series will debut next year. October 27th, 2018 will see the return of RWBY with Volume 6, though gen:LOCK will premiere on January 27th of next year - as was revealed during the panel.

gen:LOCK is Rooster Teeth's upcoming animated series which

is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots. Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents:

Maisie Williams (

), David Tennant (

,

), Dakota Fanning (

), Michael B. Jordan (

,

), and

Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).

RWBY is centered around the four members of Team RWBY – Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long. The series follows their meeting and training at Beacon Academy, a prestigious school for training Huntsmen and Huntresses, warriors who defend the world from evil. Created by the late Monty Oum, it stars talent from Rooster Teeth such as: Lindsay Jones, Barbara Dunkelman, Kara Eberle, and Arryn Zech.



What do you think of the partnership between Rooster Teeth and DC? Would you be interested in RWBY or gen:LOCK comic books?

