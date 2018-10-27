Rooster Teeth Shares RWBY's Volume 6 Introduction Trailer
Team RWBY is back in Volume 6 and they have to escort the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. This 1.56 minute trailer for the new volume gives a sneak peek at the dangers the team will have to face in order to traverse Remnant.
Rooster Teeth's hit science fantasy action adventure anime series, RWBY, has shared an introduction trailer for its Volume 6. Here is more information on the series.
Volume 1 and 2 of the series is directed by Monty Oum and Volume 3 onward has been directed by Kerry Shawcross. Monty Oum is the original creator and writes the script/screenplay along Miles Luna and Kerry Shawcross. Jeff Williams, Steve Goldshein, Alex Abraham and Mason Lieberman compose the soundtrack. The series has 5 seasons out right now with a total of 66 episodes.
Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns serve as executive producers, Rooster Teeth YouTube broadcasts the show, while Crunchyroll and VRV help with distribution. The sixth volume is out today and can be found in this link.
