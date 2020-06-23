SAKURA WARS: Stage Play Announces Official Release After COVID-19 Delay

It's time to return to the steampunk world of 1940s Japan in the Sakura Wars stage play! Hit the jump to find out when the play is set to begin its run after its long hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Sakura Wars game series, while having been around since the 90s, has not seen such a significant influx of fame and fan adoration in quite some time. Since the release of the latest PS4 game, the series has demanded the attention of fans in a whole new light.

Aside from previous anime and other game installments, the reinvigorated franchise has also decided to give the stage a try. The new stage play, Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage, promises to bring the character drama and mecha action form the game series to the real world.

The play is to be directed by Eiji Torakawa and choreographed by Masahiro Norimine. The play was initially set for a spring release, but the recent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had found the play in a hiatus until conditions returned to normal.

In a recent reveal from the play's website, the production officially announced its return to the stage this winter! The play, which will consist of 8 performances, is looking at a premiere window toward the end of this year.

The new announcement was further confirmed with a promotional video that featured Yuna Sekine as protagonist Sakura Amamiya. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!

The stage is set in a steampunk version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. Only a short while ago, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital's global defense force stationed at the Imperial Theater. Now home to the Flower Division, an inept rookie squad who also strives to impart hope on the citizenry with their theatrical talents, the theater has fallen on hard times and risks closure.



It's up to Seijuro Kamiyama as the captain of the new Tokyo revue to lead his squad and restore the Imperial Combat Revue and the theater back to their former glory! With the help of the revue's five colorful performers, he must rise to the challenge of competing in the Combat Revue World Games, protecting the inhabitants of Tokyo and getting the theater back on track.

Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage will premiere, in Japan, this winter!