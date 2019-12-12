Sega Has Released A SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Short Animation To Celebrate Christmas

As Christmas time draws closer, Sega has decided to start celebrating earlier by releasing a Christmas special that sees Sonic and Chao in a charming adventure.

Sonic Mania Advenutres is a short miniseries that Sega produced when they were promoting the Sonic Mania Plus game, consisting of 5 very short episodes and one Christmas special; all directed by Tyson Hesse and produced by Yukio Kusumoto.



Upon releasing, the series was very well-received by Sonic the Hedgehog fans, who agree on the fact that it is a charming, fun, and accurate representation of the beloved Sega mascot; this is saying a lot, since Sonic hasn't been properly represented properly, especially in video game form.



Today, and as we draw closer to Christmas, Sega decided to start celebrating earlier and have released a charming new short animated Christmas special — also directed by Tyson Hesse — that sees Modern Sonic taking care of a sleeping Chao; Dr. Robotnik, as per usual, also makes a villainous appearance — as he tries to steal Christmas.



Check it out:





