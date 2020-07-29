STAND BY ME DORAEMON 2: New Trailer TO The Upcoming CG Film Reveals Cast

Following up the success of the first film, Stand By Me Doraemon 2 , has released a brand new trailer announcing some of the new cast. Hith the jump to check out the new footage!

When the original Stand By Me Doraemon released, it was a major hit and a massive milestone for the franchise. Being that it was the first CG film for the character, it showed the iconic Doraemon in a whole new light.

For its 50 year existence, Doraemon has been a staple for many children in Japan and continues to remain as such. Initially, the character was created by Fujiko F. Fujio, in the pages of his own manga. From then on, the character has been in multiple anime, films, video games, and even theme park attractions!

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is the latest CG film to be released and bases a lot of its story on the 2000 film, Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections. The film will add new elements, including a love story thread, continued from the previous movie with Shizuka and Nobita.

Recently, a new trailer for the film was released that features some new cast announcements! While a lot of the series' original voice actors are returning, Satoshi Tsumabuki and Nobuko Miyamoto are also reprising their roles as adult Nobita and his grandmother. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Doraemon, a cat robot from the 22nd century, is sent to help Nobita Nobi, a young boy, who scores poor grades and is frequently bullied by his two classmates, Gian and Suneo. So that his descendants can improve their lives, Doraemon is sent to take care of Nobita by Sewashi Nobi, Nobita's future grandson.



Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is slated to release in Japan soon!