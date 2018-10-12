STAR WARS RESISTANCE Has Recast General Leia Following Backlash Against Original Voice Actor
Rachel Butera was announced as the voice of General Leia in Disney's newest Star Wars animated series - given, the character's original actress, Carrie Fisher passing away in late 2016 - earlier this year. However, it seems that with this week's episode "Station Theta Black," it seems Butera has been replaced.
Disney's anime-inspired Star Wars Resistance series has recast the role of General Leia following controversy related to her previous voice actor. Find out more...
The most recent episode of Star Wars Resistance credits Carolyn Hennesy as the iconic princess. Though it hasn't been confirmed by Disney, Lucasfilm, or anyone official; it is believed that Butera was let go on account of a controversial video which she posted to social media earlier this year.
The video saw Butera mock the voice of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford who, at the time, was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in regards to her assault allegations against Supreme Court then-nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
What do you think of Leia's recasting? What are your thoughts on Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars Resistance will premiere on Disney XD on October 7th and 10pm PT/ET.
