STARMYU IN HALLOWEEN OVA Episode Releases New Promotional Video

Studio C-Station's upcoming OVA episode of music slice of life school anime series, Starmuy, has released a new trailer. Here is more information on the series and the OVA episode.

The official Starmyu YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.29 minute trailer for the upcoming OVA episode, Starmyu in Halloween. The video shows many shots of the main characters interacting with Halloween themes. We can see them carving pumpkins, planning to watch scary movies, dressing up and bonding over everything.



The OVA has a release date of October 24, 2018, featuring the story about Hoshitani and his friends right on time for Halloween celebrations. The first Starmyu season came out on October 2015 and ended on December 2015 with a total of 12 episodes. The second season came out on July 2016 and ended on September 2016 as an OVA with 2 episodes. These two projects were animated by C-Station as well.



The manga series that inspired all these projects published from May 2015 to October 2015 with 1 volume and 7 chapters in total. Ren Hidou drew it and Rin Hinata wrote the story. Sylph did the serialization.





