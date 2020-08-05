SUPER CUB MOTORBIKE: First Promo Video For New Anime Released

A new promo has been released for the upcoming anime series, Super Cub Motorbike. Make sure to hit the jump to check out the new footage!

2017 saw the release of novel series, Super Cub, by Tone Koken and illustrator Hiro; in the pages of Kadokawa's Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint. A manga series was released later that year in the pages of Kadokawa's Comic Newtype website. The series was a massive success, telling a story about friendship and being together, and has even spawned a brand new anime series that is on its way to release!

Studio KAI and director Toshiro Fujii (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) are working on bringing the manga series to life in Super Cub Motorbike. The story is centered around a young girl named Koguma. Koguma has no family or friends or any type of social life. After purchasing an old Honda Super Cub, she ends up drawing the attention of another classmate whoalso goes to school on a motorbike. This starts a train reaction that gives Koguma not just a friend, but a whole new world of experiences and hobbies.

The feel good anime has recently released a brand new promo video for the series and announced some cast members. The new cast includes Yuki Yomochi as Koguma, Ayaka Nanase as Reiko and Natsuki Hioka as Shii Eniwa. Make sure to check out the new promo video below!





Excited for the new series? Interested in the novel and manga series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Super Cub Motorbike is coming soon!