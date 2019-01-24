SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Announces Its Release On Toonami!
Sword Art Online: Alicization is a series within the franchise that has a large fan following. Even among the audience that doesn't necessarily follow the show as much anymore. With the series already premiered in Japan and streamed on Crunchyroll, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to North America. The series adapts Reki Kawahara's "Alicization arc" and will run for four quarters of a year.
Sword Art Online is hitting western ariwaves, this winter, on Toonami. With a release date all set, hit the jump to find out when to tune in!
Recently, an announcement came from Sword Art's official Twitter, stating the series would be premiering on Adult Swim's anime block, Tonami! The first episode will be a one hour series premier and is set to premier on February 9th at 12:30am. Excited for the latest release? will you be tuning in to catch the show? Share your thoughts in the comments!
