 SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Announces Its Release On Toonami!
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Announces Its Release On Toonami!

SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Announces Its Release On Toonami!

Sword Art Online is hitting western ariwaves, this winter, on Toonami. With a release date all set, hit the jump to find out when to tune in!

marvelfreek94 | 1/24/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Sword Art Online: Alicization is a series within the franchise that has a large fan following. Even among the audience that doesn't necessarily follow the show as much anymore. With the series already premiered in Japan and streamed on Crunchyroll, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to North America. The series adapts Reki Kawahara's "Alicization arc" and will run for four quarters of a year. 



Recently, an announcement came from Sword Art's official Twitter, stating the series would be premiering on Adult Swim's anime block, Tonami! The first episode will be a one hour series premier and is set to premier on February 9th at 12:30am. Excited for the latest release? will you be tuning in to catch the show? Share your thoughts in the comments! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...