SWORD ART ONLINE Gets A New Line Of Converse Shoes

Tokyo Otaku Mode is taking the bill to create a new line of Sword Art Online inspired Converse Sneakers! Hit the jump to get the details and a look at the new pairs of shoes!

Griffin Best | 9/27/2017
Tokyo Otaku Mode has teamed up with Sword Art Online to create these three new styles of Converse sneakers which are now on sale via their website. The main design is reminiscent of each character's signature outfit, with a stripe on the side of the sole matching their hair color. And on the inside sole is a silhouette of the character, as well as a memorable quote!

Down in the article below there are screen shots of the shoes from all different angles, first is the Kirito-Hi Black Knight pair then the Asuna-Hi The Flash pair and ending with the Sinon-Hi Goddess of Death sneakers.

Kirito 1


Kirito 2


Kirito 3


Asuna 1


Asuna 2


Asuna 3


Sinon 1


Sinon 2


Sinon 3


