TAISO SAMURAI: A Brand New Visual And Video Has Released For The Upcoming Gymnastics Anime

MAPPA is releasing a brand new gymnastics anime called Taiso Samurai , and to build excitement a brand new visual and video have been released. Hit the jump to check it out!

When it comes to sports dramas, the one word that can be used to describe every one of them is "inspirational" universally. Whether it be never to give up or realizing that there is more to life than winning, sports can easily be one of the most inspiring pieces of work that entertainment can adapt.

Studio MAPPA is attempting to capture some of that inspiring energy in a brand new series titled Taiso Samurai. The show follows a gymnast who, even after being told he should retire, continues to train and even encounters a situation that alters his path completely.

There is still a lot to be learned about the new series, but, for now, a brand new promo video has been released on the show's official Twitter, and a new visual was also revealed! While it is still hard to expect whatever the show will throw at its fans, it will undoubtedly be an exciting ride from start to finish.

Gymnastics can be one of the most physically demanding sports out there, and there's no doubt that Taiso Samurai will deliver. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new show in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new video!









The story is set in the year 2002 and centers on the once powerful Japanese men's gymnastics team. Shōtarō Aragaki, the former Japanese team member who devoted his life to gymnastics, is no longer able to compete to his expectations. Despite still training strenuously day after day, he is advised to retire by his coach Amakusa. However, a certain encounter alters Aragaki's fate.



Taiso Samurai is releasing in Japan on October 10th!