THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Ep1 Review - A Tsundere Dragon And His Slime Friend SPOILERS

Studio 8bit's fantasy shonen anime series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , has released its first episode and definitely shocked me. Here are my thoughts on the weird but interesting premiere.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a new Isekai anime series airing this fall season. I did not know what to expect going in, since I did not read the manga series that it is based on.



However, because of word of mouth, I decided to give it a go and check out a new fantasy shonen. Let me say… surprised. I actually enjoyed an episode of a slime as a protagonist.



As of right now, there is no plot or objective behind the series. Episode 1 was the introduction to our main character (MC) Satou Mikami. The first sequence or act was something really serious and unexpected, at least for me.



I didn't imagine the series was going to kill the MC by stabbing him and show all the blood leak across the road. However, after we got the death scene, the series took a turn to the fantastic and comedic.



I didn’t expect to see the MC’s junior throw away his computer LOL. That is a good friend right there. The evidence was destroyed.

The whole reincarnation sequence was visually amazing, I’ve seen really few animes where the animation is this psychedelic and unique. When the MC gets transformed or reincarnated into a slime, we can see just about every single process or step it takes in order to happen.

Really liked the way this was animated, one can tell that the 8bit studio was having fun.

When the slime was getting new skills, a sort of A.I. voice was narrating the abilities. I really liked the effects shown when he acquired something new and the voice-over was great.



I hope this makes the MC a strong opponent for the foes he/it will face in the future. I mean, he basically has immunity, right? No pain, regeneration, immune to weather and the predator skill. This slime sure seems powerful.