THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New Key Visual Has Been Released For The Upcoming Series
When a normal guy, named Shingo, wakes up in a fantasy world and in the body of a young man, who is the 8th son in a family of nobles, a whole new world of danger and adventure awaits. Luckily Shingo, now named Wendelin, will have adept magic skills to get him through the ranks and the issues that come of the world. This is the story of Y.A. and Fuzichoco's The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?; which began as a light novel series and now, thanks to Crunchyroll, will be getting its own anime adaption!
A brand new, action packed visual has been released for The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Hit the jump to check out all of the new characters!
Recently, a lot of new news was released for the series, including some new trailers. The most recent bit of news has been a brand new and exciting visual for the series that focuses on a lot of the characters. The poster also features some of the weapons and magic that will take place in the show. Check it out below!
Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Is releasing on Crunchyroll on April 2nd!
