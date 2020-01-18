THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

Based on a Japanese YA series, The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?, has released its first trailer to the upcoming anime! Hit the jump to check it out!

The light novel fantasy series, The 8th Son? Are you kidding me? was written and illustrated by Fuzichoco and tells the story of a Japanese salary man that is reincarnated as a magically inclined youngest sone to a royal noble family. The series has ben a big hit among readers and has now spawned a brand new anime series that is coming this spring! Make sure to check out the new trailer below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The 8th Son? Are you kidding me? releases, in Japan, on April 2020!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE