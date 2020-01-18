 THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Anime
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

Based on a Japanese YA series, The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?, has released its first trailer to the upcoming anime! Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 1/18/2020
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
The light novel fantasy series, The 8th Son? Are you kidding me? was written and illustrated by Fuzichoco and tells the story of a Japanese salary man that is reincarnated as a magically inclined youngest sone to a royal noble family. The series has ben a big hit among readers and has now spawned a brand new anime series that is coming this spring! Make sure to check out the new trailer below!



Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The 8th Son? Are you kidding me? releases, in Japan, on April 2020!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...