THE GIRL WHO LEAPT THROUGH TIME And SHONEN KENIYA Anime Director Nobuhiko Obayashi Passes Away

The anime director who is appropriately nicknamed "Cinematic Magician" passed away on Friday due to his lasting battle with lung cancer. At the age of 82, the director passed away ahead of his latest release Labyrinth of Cinema which was originally slated to release on Friday but was tragically pushed back because of the current virus situation, and unfortunately Obayashi won't be able to see his work debut.

Nobuhiko Obayashi was originally diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer all the way back in 2016. Having been given mere months to live, the director exceeded expectations and continued his work for the next several years. Justy this past October he was quoted to have said "I want to continue making films for the next 3000 years" at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

As a talented and recognized director, Obayashi was a recipient of the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 2004 and the Order of Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette award in 2006. 2019 saw the Japanese Government recognize the director as a recipient of Personal Cultural Merit honor.

