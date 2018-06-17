The HAPPY SUGAR LIFE Anime Has Released A New "Painful Version" AD

The new psychological horror series, Happy Sugar Life, unveiled a new promo ad that gives us a glimpse of the main character and the show we are in store for.

The psychological horror manga's story centers on a beautiful high school girl named Satō Matsuzaka, who believes she has finally found the meaning of love when she begins living with a younger girl. Previously, Satō never refused the advances of any guy around her, but that changes when she meets the girl Shio. The background and age of the mysterious girl are unclear. When Satō is with Shio, she experiences a very sweet feeling, which she understands as love. In order to protect that feeling, Satō is willing to do anything, even if it means committing murder."

Kana Hanazawa as Satō Matsuzaka

Misaki Kuno as Shio Kōbe as Shio Kōbe

Yumiri Hanamori as Asahi Kōbe as Asahi Kōbe

Natsuki Hanae as Taiyō Mitsuboshi as Taiyō Mitsuboshi

Aya Suzaki as Shōko Hida as Shōko Hida

Kaito Ishikawa (replacing Yuichiro Umehara ) as Daichi Kitaumekawa ) as Daichi Kitaumekawa

Kikuko Inoue as Satō's aunt as Satō's aunt

will air on July 13th onandand later on onand. It will also stream online only onin and out of JApan.