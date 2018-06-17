The HAPPY SUGAR LIFE Anime Has Released A New "Painful Version" AD
Happy Sugar Life is a new TV anime that is priming itself for release this year. Recently a new ad for the series called the "Painful Version" was released that shows us the main characterand gives us a quick glimpse at the tones this series is going for. The series itself is set up to be a psychological horror anime about love and obsession. Take a peek at the trailer, cast and synopsis below!
The new psychological horror series, Happy Sugar Life, unveiled a new promo ad that gives us a glimpse of the main character and the show we are in store for.
Synopsis: "The psychological horror manga's story centers on a beautiful high school girl named Satō Matsuzaka, who believes she has finally found the meaning of love when she begins living with a younger girl. Previously, Satō never refused the advances of any guy around her, but that changes when she meets the girl Shio. The background and age of the mysterious girl are unclear. When Satō is with Shio, she experiences a very sweet feeling, which she understands as love. In order to protect that feeling, Satō is willing to do anything, even if it means committing murder."
Kana Hanazawa as Satō Matsuzaka
Misaki Kuno as Shio Kōbe
Yumiri Hanamori as Asahi Kōbe
Natsuki Hanae as Taiyō Mitsuboshi
Aya Suzaki as Shōko Hida
Kaito Ishikawa (replacing Yuichiro Umehara) as Daichi Kitaumekawa
Kikuko Inoue as Satō's aunt
Happy Sugar Life will air on July 13th on TBS and MBS and later on on BS-TBS and AT-X. It will also stream online only on Amazon Prime Video in and out of JApan.
