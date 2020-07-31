THE STOCKHOLMS: Dragon Ball Z Voice Actor Christopher Sabat Lends His Voice To New Comedy Series

A new comedy series called The Stockholms is coming and features the voice talent of One Piece's Christopher Sabat! Hit the jump to check out the first two episodes!

From the dark and hilarious minds of Cyanide and Happiness comes a brand new animated comedy that puts a twist on bank robbery and Stockholm syndrome. In The Stockholms, a bank robber keeps his hostages for much longer than anyone should and begins to treat them as his "family." At the same time, the incompetent police negotiator outside enables these insane shenanigans.

Explosm and Octopie are developing the series and, as of now, has released two episodes of the already successful animated series. Part of what makes this show so great, however, is the superior voice actors that are apart of the project.

One name attached to the show is Nolan North, who voices everyone from Nathan Drake of the Uncharted series to Iron Man in the upcoming Avengers game. Another well-known actor in the industry is anime voice icon, Christopher Sabat!

Sabat is best known for his work on the hit anime Dragon Ball Z, where his voice has been used for characters like Piccolo, Vegeta, and Yamcha. His voice can also be heard in One Piece as Roronoa Zoro and My Hero Academia as All Might! Make sure to share your thoughts on the show in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the first two episodes now!







The 10-episode series follows a goofball bank robber who spends months in a bank with his captive loving "family", all thanks to a pushover negotiator.



The Stockholms is streaming now!