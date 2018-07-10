TOARU KAGAKU NO ACCELERATOR Anime Series Confirmed For 2019
The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded a new 38 second video where it announced the anime adaptation of A Certain Scientific Accelerator. The video also informs the same studio responsible for Railgun is animating this project, J.C.Staff.
Authors Kazuma Kamachi and Arata Yamaji's fantasy school super power manga series, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, has announced an anime adaptation for later next year. Here is more information.
This new series does not have an exact release date, they list 2019 as the premiere. The announcement and trailer came with a new key visual as well, which you can check out below. We don't know if the same staff and voice cast from other "Certain" projects will be present here.
However, we got two confirmed actors and their role in the series. Nobuhiko Okamoto is the Accelerator and Rina Hidaka is Last order. There is no information on the opening or ending theme for the series. The announcements for this franchise have been going strong lately, it is just a matter of time before we get more information on the cast and staff.
The espers of Academy City are classified into six levels, where “Level 0” lacks power while “Level 5” possesses an overwhelming amount. Of the several million espers residing in Academy City, only seven of them have attained Level 5, and ranked highest among them is the one known as Accelerator. Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator focuses on the strongest Level 5 after he protects the cheerful Last Order at the price of much of his power. Recovering at the hospital, Accelerator has led a relatively quiet life until he ends up saving the life of Estelle Rosenthal, a mysterious girl carrying a photo of Last Order. Unfortunately, Accelerator now finds himself dragged into a new conflict in the form of a sinister organization called Disciplinary Action which plots to use Last Order for a dangerous mission. Now that they have set their plan into motion and are in pursuit of the young girl, it’s up to the world’s most powerful esper and his newfound companion to protect Last Order and defend Academy City in the process.
