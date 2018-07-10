TOARU KAGAKU NO RAILGUN Will Be Getting A Third Season

Toaru Kagaku no Railgun has announced its third season and also shared a new key visual to go with the announcement. The anime series has not revealed much about the upcoming season but it did share a trailer where fans can get a sneak peek at the project.



The video is 33 seconds long and it shows some of the characters that will be appearing on the third season. The information on the staff and cast is given as well but it is in Japanese. However, we can confirm that the same studio from the previous seasons, J.C.Staff, will be animating the new season.



There is no information on the voice cast, the safe thing to do is assume the same actors will be sticking with the project, but nothing is confirmed yet. There is no opening or ending theme listed either. We know the series will premiere sometime next year and it will have a rating of R - 17+, meaning violence and profanity.

"Toaru Kagaku no Railgun" S3 anime has also been announced pic.twitter.com/mut2TQOifm — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) October 7, 2018