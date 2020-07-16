TONIKAWA: OVER THE MOON FOR YOU New Teaser Released For The Upcoming Anime

New comedy anime TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You has released a brand new teaser for the upcoming anime. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage and when to expect the show to premiere!

On Valentine's Day of 2018, Kenjiro Hata launched the manga series Fly Me to the Moon, in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday. Since its debut, the manga has published 11 volumes and has even bee picked up by viz Media for a North American release in the fall.

Set as a comedy, the anime introduces the readers to Nasa and Tsukasa. After confessing his love at a young age, Tsukasa waits until her 18th birthday to marry the unawares at the time, Nasa. From that point forward, their newlywed life is turned on its head in the most hilarious ways.

Following the success of the manga, it did not take long before the production company, Seven Arcs greenlit an anime series. Under the new title, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, the series will be directed by Hiroshi Ikehata and will adapt the original manga's storyline.

Upon release later in the year, the series will also stream on Crunchyroll, with no confirmation the series will release on regular television. A brand new promo was also released for the show that showcases the main characters during their time as newlyweds. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!





The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.



TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You will premiere in Japan this October and also stream on Crunchyroll!