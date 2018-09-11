TSUKIUTA. THE ANIMATION Has Announced Its Second Season

The official Tsukiani website has announced that Tsukiuta. The Animation is launching a second season. The announcement is really simple since it only includes a picture saying Tsukiuta The Animation 2. This is the title of the second season, or Tsukiuta 2 for short.



The voice cast and their roles are the following: Ryouhei Kimura as Shun Shimotsuki, Shouta Aoi as Rui Minazuki, Kousuke Toriumi as Hajime Mutsuki, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Uzuki, Toshiki Masuda as Koi Kisaragi, KENN as Aoi Satsuki, Takashi Kondou as Yoru Nagatsuki and Tetsuya Kakihara as You Hazuki.



Season 1 was directed by Itsurou Kawasaki, Katsunori Shimizu is the sound director and Sayaka Harada wrote the script. The season aired from July 2016 to September 2016 and has 13 episodes. Movic and Pierrot Plus produced it while Studio Pierrot animated it. As soon as more information on the second season pops up, we will let you know.





In the anime series, the members of Six Gravity and Procellarum are all living in the same dorm building. Hajime Mutsuki and Haru Yayoi, the oldest members of Six Gravity, are first year university students. Each episode of the series will feature a different main character.