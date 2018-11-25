UMA MUSUME: PRETTY DERBY - BNW NO CHIKAI Special Episode Shares New Key Visual
The official anime-umamusume website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming special episode of the sports, slice of life anime Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - BNW no Chikai. This promotional image has Biwa Hayahide, Narita Taishin and Winning Ticket all charing at their goal.
Studio P.A. Works' upcoming special sports slice of life episode of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special, has released a new key visual featuring several of the main characters. Here is more information.
This special episode will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.
Hiroshi Oikawa is directing, Masaaki Ota is the deputy director, Ishihara Akihiro/Sugiura Risa are under series composition, Yusuke Ikushima performs the character design and Taro Iwashiro produces the music. The special episode was broadcasted on November 14, 2018.
The anime series this special episode derives from is titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby and aired from April 2, 2018 to June 18, 2018 with 13 episodes. P.A. Works animated it, and here are the producers: Lantis, TOHO animation, Kansai Telecasting and Cygames.
