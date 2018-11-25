UMA MUSUME: PRETTY DERBY - BNW NO CHIKAI Special Episode Shares New Key Visual

Studio P.A. Works' upcoming special sports slice of life episode of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special , has released a new key visual featuring several of the main characters. Here is more information.

The official anime-umamusume website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming special episode of the sports, slice of life anime Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - BNW no Chikai. This promotional image has Biwa Hayahide, Narita Taishin and Winning Ticket all charing at their goal.

This special episode will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.