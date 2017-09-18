Venture Into Vast Foreign Lands With Kino In The New Anime Adaptation, KINO'S JOURNEY: THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD

Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World, an adventure/sci-fi anime released in 2003, is getting a new animated series this October. The first episode will be aired on October 6, 2017 by Crunchyroll.



What's not to love about journeys with your talking motorcycle across foreign lands?



Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World is the newest addition to the episodic adventure series. Light novels written by Keiichi Shigusawa, this series takes place in a world where each town is so unique, it would feel as if you jumped into another world.



The protagonist Kino explores these towns, riding on her talking motorcycle named Hermes. In doing so, these travelers experience the imperfections of the world, in addition to other things it may have to offer. Concepts ranging from philosophies to self-discovery and varying lifestyles both corrupt and at peace are only some of the possibilities. Despite all these mesmerizing places she encounters, Kino and her companion will only stay three days before going off on their next adventure. Their values as adventurers stand strong, reflecting upon the world's definition of beautiful, as often repeated in this series:



"The world is not beautiful, therefore it is [beautiful]"



The first anime adaptation was aired in 2003 with 13 episodes finishing the season. A few years later, the two thirty minute films, Kino's Journey: Life Goes On (2005), and Kino's Journey: Country of Illness -For You-(2007) were released. After ten years, the first episode will be aired at the Dengeki Bunko Fall Festival on October 1, 2017 and available on Crunchyroll on October 6, 2017 for premium members and the following week for regular members.









