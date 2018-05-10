VOLTRON LEGENDARY DEFENDER Releases Season 8 Teaser Trailer
The official DreamWorksTV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.14 minute teaser trailer for the last season of the mecha anime Voltron Legendary Defender. The video talks about fulfilling destinies and shows off the main characters of the show. We can see various shots of the protagonists in a dramatic setting of space.
DreamWorks Animation's final season of action adventure mecha anime series, Voltron Legendary Defender, has released a teaser trailer. Here is more information on the the last season.
Season 8 will be out on Netflix on December 14 with a total of 13 episodes and Lauren Montgomery is the showrunner. The original release of the show was back in June 2016 and the franchise has a total of 78 episodes right now. The chronology of the franchise is: Voltron, Voltron: Fleet of Doom, Voltron: The Third, Dimension and Voltron Force.
After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It's a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.
