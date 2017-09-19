Want To Be An Animator In Japan? It Just Got Much Easier!

The Japanese government proposed a procedure for aspiring animators, as well as several other careers. Foreign graduates will now be able to go through a training period to make gaining residency easier.

Have you always wanted to be a part of the animation process for anime in Japan? Is it the career that you are currently working for? Luckily for you, the Japanese Government wants to hire more animation graduates!



Before this new procedure had been established, it was more difficult for entry-level workers to gain residency. Most of the residency would go to people with more experience in their industries, therefore, dissuading many potential employees. As the demands for production-based industries, such as animation rise up, the skills and workforce needed to keep up with the constant demand are essential for the continuing quality of the product. This is where the proposal comes in.



In March of this year, the Cool Japan Human Resources Development Study Meeting had addressed the rising expectations of animation. This had further persuaded the Japanese Government to change their residency policies in order to make it easier for entry-level graduates to work in Japan. For 1-2 years, there will be a training period for these graduates in their entry-level jobs. This will also allow them to think about how their mid-career will be, and ideally, continue to persuade their career goals in Japan. By allowing these changes, it will both eradicate the barrier for entry-level employees, and help animation studios cope with the workload in production. Anime fans will potentially be able to see an improvement in quality and design of anime of the future.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]