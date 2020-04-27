YO-KAI ACADEMY Y: AN ENCOUNTER WITH N Is Delaying New Episodes

The new Yo-Kai Watch anime series, Yo-Kai Watch Academy Y: An Encounter With N, has recently announced that new episodes will be on a hiatus. Hit the jump for more information!

Yo-Kai Watch Academy Y: An Encounter With N is a new anime series, in the Yo-Kai Watch franchise. The series is a follow-up to the sixth film in the franchise, Yo-Kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?; the series follows the main character, Jinpei Jiba, a young child with the ability to transform into a Yo-Kai hero by the name of Benimaru Kengo.

When the series released, back in December of last year, the series was a hit among fans. The series has, as of now, managed to keep the Yo-Kai Watch franchise fresh and fun with new and different ideas with the films and series. The current series also has a fun quality to it, in that each ending theme may have the same lyrics, but it plays the theme in a completely different musical style! The series, however, appears to have been added to the list of postponements that anime has been dealing with, in Japan.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many series have been put on hold until the situation has lightened up.Even the new Yo-Kai Watch series has announced that there will be a delay in new epiosdes. However, the delay is quoted, by the production committee, that the delay is due to "circumstances". While many assume it has to do with the pandemic, that is not the official reason as of now. Until new episodes air, the series will be replaying older episodes, starting with episode 1 on Friday.





