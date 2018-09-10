YOUJO SENKI Anime Film Reveals A New Promotional Image
The official Youjo Senki website has shared a new promotional image for the upcoming military film, Youjo Senki. The site also states that advance tickets for Japan will be available on October 19. The film has a Japanese release date of February 8, 2019.
Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, Youjo Senki, has shared a new promotional image featuring two of the main characters. Here is more information on the upcoming film and franchise.
The key visual has the main character Tanya Degurechaff front and center holding a gun and watching over or standing ominously near a small girl with angel wings. This series has strong imagery and symbolism, this image can be analyzed differently by various people.
Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.
The anime series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Media Factory, AT-X, Enterbrain and Sony Music Communications produced it. Funimation has the North American license and NUT animated the project. The opening theme is JINGO JUNGLE by MYTH & ROID and the ending theme is Los! Los! Los! by Tanya Degurechaff (voiced by Aoi Yuuki).
